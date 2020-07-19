Nayman Gill leading youth by example with lawn care business

A law enforcement officer and youth leader recently launched a business that he hopes will serve as a guiding light for young men in depressed communities and to provide them with a source of income.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Nayman Gill, 25, officially launched professional lawn care service OGN Superb Services on June 6th, 2020. Some of the services offered by the new business includes weeding, pruning, landscaping, drain cleaning, land filling, clearing and even pest control.

In an interview with Stabroek Weekend, Gill revealed that the idea for the business was a vision which came to him while he was home due to COVID-19. “OGN Superb Services was a God-given inspiration. It happened during this same COVID period. While I was at home, I started to think about those who are not being able to get income because of the lockdown…. and even those who haven’t been getting income before the lockdown,” Gill explained.