Justice for families 12 years after crime spree murders at Mon Repos

The families of Rajesh Singh and Fazil Hakim, the two men who were gunned down more than 12 years ago at a rum shop in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara say that while they are relieved with the recent sentencing of the killer, the death sentence would have been of greater satisfaction.

Stabroek News recently reached out to both of the men’s families and they had mixed reactions to the sentence. However, they both agreed that had it been the death sentence which was handed down instead, they would have been more satisfied.