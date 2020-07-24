ANUG says not open to talks with caretaker gov’t

Saying that it is not open to talks with the caretaker government, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) today said that the resolution to the current crisis lies in APNU+AFC conceding the election and allowing a new administration to be sworn in.

In a statement today referring to an APNU+AFC statement on July 22 that it was open to dialogue with other political parties and stakeholders on the way forward, ANUG said that “If the coalition is indeed prepared to act responsibly, the first act would be to concede they have lost the 2020 regional and general elections. The resolution to the ongoing political situation rests with them in totality, concede and allow a new government to be sworn in”.

ANUG – which will hold one seat in parliament in association with two other parties – said that the current political situation is entirely of APNU+AFC’s making.

“It is nothing short of dishonesty and another display of the duplicitous nature of the leadership of APNU+AFC to say they are prepared to act to resolve a situation, a situation which they have created and is within their power to resolve”.

ANUG, whose presidential candidate was Ralph Ramkarran, said that it was open to talks with any legally elected government, parliamentary opposition and others on the way forward for the country.

“A legally elected government can only be brought about through an election’s declaration by GECOM using the votes tallied by the recount process which the APNU+AFC and PPP agreed to. Once this is done, ANUG is determined to be at the forefront of any talks putting the issues of constitutional and electoral reform high on the agenda”.