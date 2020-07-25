India urges conclusion of elections process, hopes outcome will be respected by all parties

Noting that more than four months have elapsed since the general elections and a result is still to be declared, India today said that it looks forward to the early conclusion of the electoral process and that the outcome will be respected by all parties.

An official spokesperson for the Indian Government said: “India has been closely following developments of the General and Regional elections held on March 2nd, 2020. It has been more than four months since the elections in Guyana and the results are still awaited. As a time-tested friend of Guyana, India looks forward to the early conclusion of the electoral process in the interest of democracy in Guyana. India further hopes that the outcome of the election is respected by all parties”.

With GECOM preparing to declare the election result which shows a win for the PPP/C, there is mounting concern that the result will not be accepted by the incumbent APNU+AFC.

New Delhi has commented before on the elections maelstrom here.

On March 19, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar.

He said “We are following the developments with respect to elections in Guy-ana closely. As a democracy itself, and a time tested friend of Guyana, India would underline that it is important that Guyana’s electoral processes are credible, fair and transparent. It is in the interest of all parties that the elections are so assessed both by the people of Guyana and the international community”.