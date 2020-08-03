Scenes from yesterday’s swearing in of Irfaan Ali and others at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

PhotosScenes from yesterday’s swearing in of Irfaan Ali and others at the Arthur Chung Conference CentreBy Orlando Charles August 3, 2020 Newly sworn-in President Irfaan Ali swearing in Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips as the new Prime Minister of Guyana. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira takes her Oath of Office following her appointment by President Irfaan Ali. President Irfaan Ali (third from left) and Prime Minister Mark Phillips (third from right) pose with the Heads of the Joint Services shortly after he was sworn in as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. From left are Director of Prisons Gladwyn Samuels, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier Godfrey Bess, acting Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie and Fire Chief Marlon Gentle. (Orlando Charles photo) President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Mark Phillips pose with Heads of the Diplomatic Missions yesterday immediately after the being sworn-in. (Orlando Charles photo) Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo (right) receives his Instrument of Appointment after being sworn in by President Irfaan Ali. (Photo courtesy Saajid Husani) President Irfaan Ali presents Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall with his Instrument of Appointment during the swearing in ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre yesterday. (Photo courtesy Saajid Husani) President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali along with their son at the swearing in ceremony yesterday. (Photo courtesy Saajid Husani)Comments
