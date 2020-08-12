Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID-19

President Irfaan Ali this afternoon announced that Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Hugh Todd is COVID-19 positive after coming into contact with someone who was infected.

Consequently, the President said that he has since instructed all Cabinet members to undergo COVID-19 testing and to work remotely from home as they await their result.

It was not stated when Todd came into contact with the positive case or whether he has been exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

Todd was sworn in last Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and was also present at Ali’s inauguration last Saturday, which saw hundreds in attendance, as well as during engagements with a visiting presidential delegation from Suriname on Sunday.

Ali said he took the step to inform the public about the development in keeping with his administration’s commitment to transparency. He reminded that COVID-19 is a global pandemic that must be confronted frontally.

He highlighted that the pandemic has no barriers and asked all to take the necessary precautions and adhere to social distancing. He stressed that now is a time when all Guyanese must come together and cooperate to ensure that the country stays safe.

There are over 600 Guyanese who have been infected with the virus. There are over three hundred active cases and 22 deaths to date.