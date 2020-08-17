AFC releases list of nine MPs

The Alliance For Change tonight released its list 9 MPs for the new Parliament. APNU will have the other 22 seats won by the coalition at the March 2nd elections.

A statement from the AFC follows:

The Alliance For Change has submitted a list of Members for Parliament with a balance of experience and youth. These persons were selected through a rigorous process undertaken by the Party’s National Executive Council who voted on the issue, ranking the top nine candidates who will comprise the AFC’s component to the APNU+AFC’s team of Parliamentarians.

The names submitted as a result the this process are:

From the Geographic List – Region 4 Catherine Hughes and Deonarine Ramsaroop and from Region 10 Devin Sears.

From the National Top Up list – Sherod Duncan, Juretha Fernandes, David Patterson, Haimraj Rajkumar, Khemraj Ramjattan and Raphael Trotman were selected.

AFC Executive member Valerie Lowe expressed a desire to serve in the Party’s rebuilding process and not in Parliament.

The Alliance For Change recognizes that we could easily have chosen many more worthy of a seat in Parliament but, had to settle on nine. In this vein, the AFC also commits to the rotation of seats where, midterm, some of our deserving members will be considered to replace seated Parliamentarians from our initial list.

At this time in Guyana’s development, when the economy is poised to grow rapidly as an Oil and Gas producing nation, it is important that those with experience in this new industry take their place in order to influence the legal and policy framework for our energy and other vital sectors. Therefore, our previous ministers of Public Security, Natural Resources, Infrastructure, Telecommunications and Business have been returned to Parliament.

We are excited that our list also includes new faces with an emphasis on youth and gender representation. We are confident that our new Parliamentarians will advocate policies that are of special relevance to youth, women and our Indigenous population.

The Alliance For Change looks forward to working with our APNU coalition partners towards the fair and equitable distribution of Guyana’s newfound wealth and opportunities to all its citizens, regardless of race, ethnicity or gender. We will also fight for the establishment of good governance and the fair application of Guyana’s laws for the benefit of all its citizens.