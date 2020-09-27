Growing up in Guyana in the 1950s, we were not blessed with the plethora of daily stimulus and detailed information on a range of subjects that people growing up today are fortunate to have. The machinery of the change is clearly the conduit, alive and vibrant and growing with the various electronic entities churning out the material, but we are also fortunate in this age that we have in the mix a range of individuals, different ages, different specialties, and different motivations, who contribute to this information flood on subjects far and wide. For most of us in the public, I suspect there would be a different list of these contributors who come to us daily in the various media, stemming from the different interests of the public coming to this information, but my purpose today is simply to raise a shout for those individuals who are stirring the pot, so to speak, ultimately for our benefit.

The list is clearly long, and will also clearly differ widely, from person to person, with differing interests and commitments, but we are highly indebted to these individuals as a whole, for they bring this specific knowledge to each matter. They are adding considerably to our information about these various aspects of modern life and concurrently adding to our ability to cope with these matters day by day. Their contributions cover the gamut, from political matters to back gardens and everything in between. Working the mix for the former, one would have to mention Retired Major General Joe Singh as well the erudite Ralph Ramkarran and former elections guru Steve Surujbally. Francis Farrier and Freddie Kissoon are also in the mix there from time to time, and so are the veterans in the purely political arena, such as David Hinds and Henry Jeffrey. Adding to the mixture would be persons who are essentially people who are more flamboyant, and I use that adjective positively in that they come with the gift of the gab, such as Mr. Kissoon, who are able to both entertain and, at times, inflame the public with the style of their approach. Indeed, Mr. Kissoon has become so recognised among Guyanese readers for his contributions that he should perhaps be considering a book of his writings as he has two markets out there waiting for such a thing – the ones who are attracted to his writing, and the ones who find things in it to fulminate on; there is a substantial number there in both categories.

I would also be remiss not to mention the occasional contribution from my long-time friend Gordon Forte, who weighs in from time to time on diverse subjects. Forte is known for tackling whatever subject appears before his lens, or, as Guyanese would put it, for getting into “he mattee business” with no hesitation whatsoever – again, a useful addition in media matters.

Before someone reading this brings it up, I have to mention my own wife, Annette Arjoon-Martins, as one of those media contributors whose work draws comments. At base, she is stirring mostly the environmental pot, and from personal knowledge I can attest that she has very passionate feelings on her subject as demonstrated in recent Facebook posts of her and her photographer son, Alex, dealing with Guyana’s Shell Beach area, famed for its beauty.

Although, given my relationship to Annette, one may accuse me of not being objective, my point here today is truly to say “thank you” to these various media contributors for their awareness to the point of education on the range of subjects they bring before us. Truly, what a role they play in our lives, on a daily basis—one that we generally take for granted, and one, I should note, that in most cases brings them no personal benefit, monetary or otherwise. What a gap it would create in our understanding of our homeland if they were absent. I know from experience that we engage their output, even though some of us may be on one side appreciative while our neighbours across the road are on a totally opposite rant. These daily contributors are an important addition to our media mix; we are fortunate to have them. Long may their contributions continue.