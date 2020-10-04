Hikers find outdoor getaways from pandemic blues

Being cooped up at home due to the initial restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 provided unexpected inspiration for gym instructor and expedition coordinator Tyson English.

Knowing it was not safe to be outdoors in the congested city, English and friends planned a camping trip to Linden and he later posted the pictures from the excursion to Facebook.

In his post, English jokingly asked who would want to join him on the next trip. You can guess what happened next. Soon enough, he was flooded with comments from persons excited to getaway and his inbox was filled. His next trip consisted of 19 persons.