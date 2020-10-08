Man on remand for eight years gets time served for killing at dogfight

A 31-year-old father has been granted his wish to see his twin sons for the first time, after he was released from prison yesterday on time-served, having spent almost eight years on remand awaiting trial.

Justice Navindra Singh before whom Terence Hodge appeared said that the length of time he has spent on remand just awaiting trial amounts in itself to a sentence for manslaughter to which he pleaded for the unlawful killing of a man with whom he had a fight.

Hodge, called ‘Mice Man’ had been indicted for the May 26th, 2013 murder of Adrian Richmond to which he pleaded not guilty, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, accepting that he had unlawfully killed Richmond.