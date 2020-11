NZ series could be make or break for WI openers

As West Indies prepare to face New Zealand later this month, an otherwise important series for the Caribbean side could have an even greater significance for a few key members in their side.

One such player under the microscope is opener, John Campbell who has struggled in recent times.

The 27-year-old has just one half century from his nine-Test career and averages 25.46. These numbers are not surprising since in First-Class cricket, the Jamaican left-hander averages 29.46