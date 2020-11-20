Bulletin issued for murder suspect who escaped from police custody

The police today issued a wanted bulletin for Jankie Tapsie, the suspect who escaped from custody after being held in connection with the murder of the elderly La Grange woman, Bibi Nasmonisha Ramjit

The bulletin said that Jankie is wanted by the Police for questioning in relation to a murder and Escape from Lawful Custody.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Tapsie is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2289, 220-2222, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station.

Her last known addresses are Devisieweg #7 District Commewijne, Suriname and Mon Repos.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Tapsie escaped police custody minutes after being handed over by Surinamese law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Regional Commander of Region Three Errol Watts told Stabroek News.