Guyana to bid for U19 World Cup matches in 2022

Regional and International cricket could see a possible return to Guyana next year when Pakistan tour the Caribbean and the bowl off the Regional women’s tournament.

Also Guyana will likely be required to bid to stage matches of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2022.

This was disclosed by Guyana Cricket Board Honorary Secretary, Anand Sanasie, at the opening of the revamped La Bonne Intention Cricket Ground Wednesday night.

Sanasie, a Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director, said that there will be a lot to play for in the women’s tournament.

He also disclosed that the women’s team stands a chance of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games if they are successful.

“I can promise you one thing without divulging too much. In March of next year, Guyana will be hosting the Regional women and this venue is the premier venue for that. Also in that tournament there is a 50-over format and a T20 format, the team that wins the T20 format which is dubbed the T20 Blaze will be representing the West Indies at the Commonwealth Games so our girls, we will be behind them to get that done,” he stated. Sanasie added, “Pakistan will be here sometime in late July if confirmed for three T20I matches, so there is a lot of cricket coming up in the new year.”

West Indies are expected to host four tours next year and the LBI facility is poised to be the second active First-Class venue in Guyana and will be looking to meet all international requirements. If successful, it will become easier for Guyana to host more regional tournaments such as the Super50.