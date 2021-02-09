Edghill asks Auditor General to do forensic audit of MARAD

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill yesterday wrote to Auditor General, Deodat Sharma requesting a forensic audit to be conducted at the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

“The stewardship of the APNU/AFC Administration and more particularly that of the then Minister of Public Infrastructure, Mr. David Patterson and the then Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson leaves much for public discussion as it relates to the lack of accountability, absence of transparency and non-existent internal control,” Edghill said in a statement today.

He said his concerns about the department led to a special audit being carried out by the Internal Auditor of the Ministry. Edghill submitted a copy of this report to the Auditor General.

In his letter to Sharma requesting the audit, Edghill also cited the purchasing of gifts for the ministers and the “financing of other activities”.