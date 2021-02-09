Trinidad: Main suspect in killing of Andrea Bharrat dies

(Trinidad Express) Devon Charles, the main suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt, has died.

Charles, 38, died at the Mt Hope Hospital this afternoon.

He had been in a coma for several days, after police said he was injured in an escape attempt.

He had suffered severe brain injuries and was paralyzed.

Charles, also known as Joel Balcon, was one of six people held in connection with the killing.

Suspect Andrew Morris, 35 of Tunapuna Road, Arima died at the Arima Hospital on February 1 but his death was reported on February 3.

Three other suspects remain in custody.

When not in prison, Charles, the father of a 13-year-old, lived at Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande.

At five foot, nine inches tall, he weighed about 165 pounds, and was described in police reports as having ‘cock teeth, and scars on the forehead, neck, and leg, and a tattoo on the left hand.

Between 2007 and 2017, he was arrested and charged with 70 crimes, including multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, larceny, and robbery with aggravation.

He was granted bail in every instance, and discharged in more than 30 cases when the police and allegedly victims failed to show up in court for the years.

Charles spent more than two years in prison but was granted bail late last year.

The family of 17-year-old Teri Gomez, who went missing 13 years ago, believes she was murdered by Charles.

Gomez remains missing to this day.

Bharatt, 22 who worked as a clerk in the Arima Magistrates court disappeared around 5.50 p.m. two Fridays ago when she boarded an “H” car, a Nissan Versa at King Street, Arima with a co-worker. Police said Bharatt’s friend was dropped off near her home at Cleaver Heights, Arima but by 7.30 p.m. when Bharatt failed to arrive home her father called her cellphone.

A man answered and when he demanded to speak to his daughter he replied, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”

The man on that call is believed to be Charles.

Inconclusive

An autopsy performed yesterday on Bharatt’s body revealed that the cause of death was inconclusive. It was also confirmed that all her organs were intact.