On the heels of a win in the first Test against Bangladesh, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons broke it down to the team backing its ability to what made the win possible.

Simmons was speaking to the media via Zoom yesterday where he noted, “I think that’s the biggest take away from this that in the times of challenges during their innings they trusted their ability and fought through it and as the word they using these days there was a grind, we had to grind through it and we did it.”