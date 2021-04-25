ANUG calls for thorough probe of Guyoil corruption allegations

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) today called for a thorough probe of allegations of corruption at the Guyana Oil Company.

One of the party’s members, Akanni Blair is a member of the Guyoil board. ANUG is part of the list joinder which holds one seat in Parliament.

A statement from ANUG follows:

A New and United Guyana has noted the accusations of corruption made against management and staff of Guyoil. We have met with our Executive Member, Akanni Blair, who sits on the Board of Guyoil, to discuss the subject, and he has made a statement to the media, which has been published by the press. We welcome the statement by His Excellency the President and by the Minister of Finance that all allegations of corruption will be investigated fully and an inquiry conducted by the Auditor General.

A New and United Guyana also notes the allegations by Aaron’s Royalty Inc, which asserts that it is in possession of video and audio recordings as evidence to prove these allegations. We urge the authorities to interface with ARI promptly in the course of their investigations to access these recordings. A thorough and open investigation will send a message that corruption with impunity should no longer be tolerated, whoever may be found to have been involved.