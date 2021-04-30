GDF cadets in display of amphibious skills

Officer Cadets of the Standard Officers’ Course 53, recently exhibited their skills at the Colonel Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School (CRMJATS), on the Essequibo River. Witnessing the display were, Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Staff Officer General Three Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Carmichael, a release from the GDF said.
The display by the Cadets marked the completion of their Jungle Warfare module, and included a demonstration of skills and knowledge in areas which included Riverain and Amphibious Operations, Hand to Hand Combat, Demolition Operations, and Aviation Operations including Heli casting, among others. (GDF Facebook page)
Comments