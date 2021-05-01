Filling up on cucumbers

One of the things that is selling cheap at the market for the past few weeks is cucumbers. It’s a race and competition to sell cucumbers among vendors and we the consumers get to benefit. The other day I bought 5 pounds for Bds$2. Most of the vendors are selling 2 or 3 pounds of cucumbers for Bds$1. When not in abundance, you can pay as much as Bds$3 and Bds$4 for a pound of cucumbers.

For many, a meal is not complete without a bit of cucumber on the side. There are certain dishes where lettuce and tomatoes make no sense as an accompaniment, except if they are eaten separately as a salad. Cucumbers, on the other hand, can accompany almost anything. It’s always a good laugh when people pile their plates with food and point proudly, completely tongue-in-cheek, to the cucumbers on their plate and say, “See, I am eating vegetables!”