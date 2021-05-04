US supporting elections reforms project here

The U.S. Department of State is supporting an 18-month project to bolster the capacity of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the Attorney General’s Chambers regarding electoral processes, and to encourage civil society organizations (CSOs) to advocate for electoral reform in accordance with regional and international standards.

The project will be implemented by the International Republican Institute, a release from the US Embassy said this evening.

“Through this project, GECOM, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and Guyanese CSOs will collaboratively consolidate and improve local electoral and constitutional law knowledge, establish an internal timeline to address electoral reform, improve collaboration for joint advocacy actions, and prioritize electoral and constitutional law issues while promoting reform through citizen engagement.

“The project is part of ongoing ​USG support to strengthen the capacity of Guyana’s governance for the benefit of all Guyanese”, the release added.