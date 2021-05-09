Berbice bride says cops selectively enforcing COVID regulations after wedding halted

A Black Bush Polder bride whose wedding was stopped by lawmen last week is claiming that the Guyana Police Force is selectively enforcing the COVID-19 restrictions as she pointed out that several other weddings by persons with “connections” were successfully held.

Priya Leildhari, a make-up artist, told Stabroek News that she had been hired to do bridal make up for a number of weddings that were not stopped by the police. She said she had postponed her wedding twice but decided to go ahead after she noticed that weddings were being held without any hindrances.

On Sunday last, Leildhari’s father and the Pandit were arrested at her home during her wedding after police arrived on scene to enforce the COVID-19 restrictions.