Edghill calls for more support from gov’t, sports associations —wants to bring an end to Mom-and-Pop sponsorship

For most of her table tennis career national player Chelsea Edghill has been funded by her parents Godfrey and Deidre Edghill.

Now, at 24, Edghill feels that her parents should no longer have to carry that burden.

“Throughout my career majority of the onus was on my parents. They funded almost all of my trips, funded my training and all of my travels and everything that I would ever want from the sport,” she said at a media conference yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue.