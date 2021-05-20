Plane with suspected drugs found at Orealla

Yesterday at about 4 pm, ranks of the Guyana Police Force discovered a green and white aircraft bearing the number PT-SRR which landed at Orealla in the Corentyne, containing a suspected cargo of narcotics.

Police have detained the pilot and another male who are both foreign nationals.

In a statement today, the police said that a number of wrapped packages suspected to be cocaine have been discovered in the body of the aircraft.

The Joint Services have been dispatched and detectives from the Region are also on their way to the location.

The pilots have Brazilian ID cards.