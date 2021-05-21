Region Five’s Pandit Lalram succumbs to COVID-19

Pandit Rajin Lalaram, of Region Five, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday evening in the Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Hospital, sending his family, friends and admirers into a state of mourning.

Pandit Lalaram was also a senior Guidance and Counselling Officer with the Education Department in Region Five.

This newspaper has learned that Lalaram’s wife, mother and sister also tested positive for COVID-19, but have since recovered.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with the Guyana Central Arya Samaj, the Guyana Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and many others extended their condolences to the relatives of Lalaram.

Manickchand, on her Facebook page wrote, “This was a committed, dedicated person with so much to offer. Our country is poorer for his passing.”

Residents of Region Five and others who knew him also described him as “brilliant and humble.”