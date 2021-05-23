PM visits flood-hit Region Nine, 2000 hampers to be handed out

Prime Minister Mark Phillips yesterday said that the Government will continue to distribute relief items to flood-affected residents of Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine).

In a post on his Facebook page, he added that while the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has shipped over 2000 hampers to the region, the organisation will also monitor the situation on the ground throughout the coming weeks. At the moment the water has begun to recede from the flooded areas, but more rain is expected.

“We will continue to monitor through the CDC and continue to offer all our support to the affected communities.”

The Prime Minister, who led a delegation of senior Government officials to the Region, flew over several communities to assess the damage himself. He also visited Gunns Strip and Sand Creek, where he distributed relief supplies and interacted with the residents.

The delegation included Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Member of Parliament and Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr Bheri Ramsaran and Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj.