Motie looking to make the most of GAW selection

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be a hub for up-and-coming local talents. For the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Gudakesh Motie will be looking to also make his mark on the tournament.

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner has been a permanent fixture in the Guyana Jaguars First-Class and List A teams and has even enjoyed productive outings for West Indies A.

Now, it will be a different environment for the Belvedere, Corentyne-native when the competition gets underway.