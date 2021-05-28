Around 5,000 acres identified in Region Five for housing -CH&PA

Approximately 5,000 acres of land has been identified for the development of new housing areas in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), according to a release today from the Central Housing and Planning Authority.

Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, who visited the areas today, explained that the region currently has an application backlog of approximately 3,500 persons and no measures were in place to combat this growing need when the new regime took office.

However, the Ministry is now working along with the (Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary – Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) and Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for the purpose of land acquisition, the release said.

Through the agencies some 770 acres of prime land has been identified at Shieldstown, Rosignol, for which the Minister stated that the MMA has indicated their readiness to start the acquisition process. Another 53 acres of land under the purview of the MMA has also been identified for residential/commercial lots and high income housing in Fort Wellington; and 2,000 acres of land at Dantzig, which is already equipped with necessary utilities such as water and electricity.