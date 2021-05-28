President visits flood-hit Mahaicony

President Irfaan Ali visited Mahaicony Creek, Region Five this afternoon to assess flooding in the area after heavy and persistent rainfall, a release today from the Office of the President said.

The Mahaicony Creek is one of several communities across the country affected by flooding.

At Mahaicony, the release said that Ali visited First Savannah, Water Dog Creek and Gordon Table where he assessed, first-hand, the impact of the floodwater on residents’ homes, livestock and crops.

Accompanying the Head of State were Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess; Head of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Kester Craig; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal, and representatives from the Mahaica, Mahaicony,Abary-Agricultural Development Authority.

President Ali assured that there would be continuous monitoring from both the CDC and the RDC, and that the ongoing relief efforts would continue until the floodwaters recede.