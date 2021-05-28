Nelson Barrington Clonmell celebrates 100th birthday

Nelson Barrington Clonmell turned 100 years old yesterday, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security said.

The centenarian, of Nimrod Street, Two Friends Village/Ann’s Grove Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD), enjoyed a celebration of his life among family and friends, the Ministry said in a release.

As fellow elders chatted with him and reminisced about his younger days, Clonmell seemed to have remembered everything as he was responding and laughing during the conversations, the release said.

Senior Probation and Social Services Officer with responsibility for the ECD, Chiaka Hodge represented Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud in honouring Clonmell.

“It was something else to see him walking across the street where the celebration was held. And when I was presenting him a hamper, I knew to myself it was heavy and we were telling him that he doesn’t have to actually collect it, but he was trying to take it out of my hand. I was so surprised at the amount of strength he has,” Hodge said.

Clonmell was born on May 27, 1921, and it was his neighbour, Dellon Adams, who invited the Ministry to share in the celebration.