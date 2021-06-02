First local paediatric brain aneurysm surgery done at Woodlands

Guyanese neurosurgeon, Dr Amarnauth Dukhi, on Monday performed Guyana’s first paediatric brain aneurysm surgery on a 13-year-old high school student.
Dr Dukhi led a team which conducted the successful surgery at the Woodlands Hospital in Georgetown after the teen, Ty David, was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago.
David is expected to make a full recovery.
During a press briefing at the hospital’s boardroom, the neurosurgeon said that on May 18, the paediatric department admitted David who had a sudden loss of consciousness after having a severe headache. Upon his admission, a CT scan was done which at the time showed extensive bleeding in his brain, possibly the result of a spontaneous rupture.