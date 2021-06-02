Flood woes mount in hinterland regions as more rain looms

Saying that the current level of flooding that is occurring in hinterland regions is unprecedented, regional officials now fear that the situation might worsen with more rain expected in the coming weeks.

Several communities in regions Seven, Eight and Nine are currently inundated as result of torrential rainfall and the overtopping of rivers and creeks, leaving some already remote areas even more isolated. The situation has displaced persons living along the riverbanks, who have been forced to relocate to temporary shelters or stay at their neighbours or friends, leaving behind their possessions to be claimed by floodwater.

In Region Nine, residents are facing additional problems with diseases, such as malaria, dengue fever and gastroenteritis affecting many.