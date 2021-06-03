Furore in Barbados over Trojan Riddim Mix music video

(Barbados Nation) Artiste Peter Ram has expressed his “sincere apology” for his participation in a freestyle Trojan Riddim Mix which he said was recorded a year-and-a-half ago.

The artiste apologised to his followers, fans, sponsors and the general public regarding the music video.

“It was never my intention to offend anyone. So as one of Barbados’ top entertainers, I deeply apologise to all of my followers, all of my friends and all of the little kids that look up to me,” Ram said in a recorded message.

There has been a public outcry about the music video.

This is in the context of an increase in shooting incidents, including the fatal shooting of acting station Sergeant Newton Lewis late last month.

The latest shooting was of a 44-year-old man in Massiah Street, St John.

Additionally, Government on Monday night slammed the artistes who released the music video.

Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs Wilfred Abrahams joined an earlier condemnation by veteran radio broadcaster David Ellis of the Trojan Riddim Mix, which features Lil Rick, Peter Ram, Mole, Screwface, Mallis, Lead Pipe, Brutal Crankstar, Chiief Diin and Quan De Artist.

Songs on the project are Chiief Diin’s Smith & Wesson, Chief Diin x Quan The Artist’s

Start War, Peter Ram’s Roll Out, Screwface with Badman, Lead Pipe’s Thugs Out, Brutal Crankstar’s Informer, Mole De Chief’s Coffin and Lil Rick’s Aliens (Pull Up).

The video was uploaded on April 6 on Lil Rick’s YouTube page and up to Tuesday afternoon had received about 59 362 views.

Abrahams, in a statement, condemned the message being sent by the artistes.

“This Government does not promote or support gun violence or retribution killings against anybody. The position of this Government cannot and will not be to support any artiste who is involved in promoting gun violence. There is a place for artistic expression but then there is a time that that crosses over into irresponsibility, especially when you are considering what Barbados is going through at this particular point in time.”

Telecommunications company Digicel has meanwhile distanced itself from Leadpipe, one of the artistes featured on the controversial Trojan Riddim Video.

In an announcement on its social media media pages, Digicel Barbados said:

“Digicel takes its responsibility as a family brand and a good corporate citizen very seriously. We do not tolerate any negative sentiment towards and member of our community and indeed do not associate ourselves with negativity in any way.

“As such, Digicel Barbados is discontinuing its influencer relationship with the artist Leadpipe with immediate effect as his recent musical project does not align with our values.”

The response was a mainly negative one from those commenting on the announcement.

The Trojan Riddim video was condemned by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Anglican Bishop of Barbados Michael Maxwell and others for appearing to promote gun violence, especially at a time when violent crime spiked in the country.