Baksh defends GWI layoffs, says services will not be affected -Van West-Charles says more employees were hired to cut outsourcing

Chief Executive Officer (GWI) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Shaik Baksh has defended the company’s decision to terminate the services of more than 150 employees, one day after his predecessor called for a reconsideration of the move.

During a virtual press conference yesterday, Baksh said the company cannot sustain the current employment cost of $240 million per month.

He said with the terminations, the company’s labour cost will decline by $36 million per month or $432 million annually.