Body of attorney Hubert Rodney found at home

The body of attorney Hubert Rodney, 77, was found last night at his home in Durbana Square, Lamaha Gardens.

The police in a statement today said that inquiries disclosed that Rodney was last seen taking out his garbage on June 4th.

Last night, neighbours raised an alarm due to a foul smell emanating from the victim’s residence.

The police were summoned and they went into the deceased’s home and discovered him lying motionless on the kitchen floor.

The body was checked for marks of violence but none was seen on his body.

The body is at Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.

Rodney is the brother of deceased WPA leader Walter Rodney.