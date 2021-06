The West Indies are set to face South Africa in the first of two Tests from today at the Darren Sammy ground in St Lucia and the big question is can the Caribbean side continue their impressive form?

Since the turn of the year the Windies have played four Tests, beating Bangladesh 2-0 and drawing 0-0 with Sri Lanka in the Caribbean.

Because of those performances, the West Indies have moved to sixth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings, one above their South African opponents.