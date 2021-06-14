Abary Conservancy spill weir dam intact – Mustapha

Heavy rainfall has resulted in the Abary Conservancy in Region Five rising to a high level but Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha reported on Saturday that the dam at the spill weir is intact, stressing that the water is not leading into the farming area.

Mustapha and a team including media operatives took the hours-long journey to the Dageraad spill weir which is a 5,000-ft long concrete reinforced structure. The minister stressed, that the conservancy level is 64. 2 GD (Georgetown Datum).

“The spill weir is spilling the (excess) water into the Berbice River, it’s 14 inches above the level of the spill weir there but I am very satisfied that the integrity of the dam is there, there is no breaches at the dam and all the excessive water are being spilt into the Berbice River and the spill weir is very clean of vegetation, there is no vegetation blocking the spill weir.”