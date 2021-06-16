Trinidad singer, 42, passes away from Covid

(Trinidad Express) Local East Indian singer Jamie Ramkissoon has died from the Covid-19 virus.

Ramkissoon, 42, passed away at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Couva Hospital on Tuesday.

She was a mother of one.

In a telephone interview with a relative, the Express was told that Ramkissoon’s condition turned critical on Monday night and she was placed on a ventilator.

And hours before taking her last breath, Ramkissoon sent a text message to her daughter, Karuna. She wrote, “I love you all very much.”

The relative said, “A few days ago, Jamie began feeling unwell and we took her to the Chaguanas Health Centre. She was transferred to the Couva Hospital. Her oxygen level was dropping and her got worst last night and was placed on a ventilator.”

Ramkissoon died at 9.20am.

Relatives said Ramkissoon was healthy and was no known ailments.

“We knew she was healthy so we were praying that she would survive this. We never thought we would lose her,” a relative said.

She said Ramkissoon practiced all Covid-19 protocols and would only leave her home to go to the supermarket.

Another relative has tested positive.

“Jamie lost her dad who had been bedridden and ailing for some time a month ago. And she was still trying to come to terms with that,” the relative said.

Ramkissoon was described as a bubbly, kind person who loved singing since an early age. She was a member of popular music bands and performed at events locally and abroad. Ramkissoon was well known for her unusual voice.

She was mourned by entertainers in the local music industry.

Music producer Kishore Wizzy Ramdath said the industry had lost a “very talented singer.”

Chutney singer Reshma Ramlal wrote, “I always loved your voice. You were always such a down to earth, loving, cheerful person.”

Relatives said Ramkissoon’s last song was recorded earlier this year.