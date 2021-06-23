Venezuelan refugee finds new start through Guyana’s open doors

“My house in Venezuela was robbed. They dismantled it in its entirety. They left me with nothing, practically in the street,” Sabrina Flores said while recalling the events that forced her to leave her country.

Flores, a single mother, is one of the millions of Venezuelans who were forced to flee their country in search of a better life.

Speaking at an event hosted yesterday in observance of World Refugee Day, Flores disclosed that prior to the crisis in Venezuela she worked at the Ministry of Communities as an engineer and become popular as a result of her position.