Rastafarian Council presses for movement on weed bill

Faced with a renewed protest by members of the Rastafarian community for movement on the removal of custodial sentences for the possession of small amounts of marijuana, Attorney General Anil Nandlall yesterday urged patience.

The Guyana Rastafari Council, House of Nyahbinghi and the 12 Tribes of Israel on Friday morning held a peaceful protest to call out the government on its delay in addressing the law, following the recent raid done at the house of the Council’s former president Ras Leon Saul, who was held on Wednesday and taken into custody at the Timehri Police Station for the possession of marijuana.

The protest was held outside of the Chambers of the Attorney General, where the parties stood peacefully displaying placards highlighting their concerns.