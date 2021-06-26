Teenaged Trinidad girl among 16 new COVID deaths

(Trinidad Guardian) Sixteen more people have died from COVID-19 taking the death toll up to 791. A further 346 people have contracted the virus, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update yesterday.

The deaths included seven elderly males, two elder females, four middle-aged males and one teenage female, all with co-morbidities as well as two middle-aged males without co-morbidities.

Positive cases now stand at 7,613.

As of yesterday, 194,212 people had received the first COVID-19 vaccine shots and 63,647 had received two shots.