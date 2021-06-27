Two-year deadline for new Demerara bridge seen as unworkable

With a rigid two-year construction completion date among the over 250 technical and financial questions raised by pre-qualified bidders for the New Demerara River Bridge (NDRB) project, the Ministry of Public Works will tomorrow morning host a pre-bid meeting to iron out the issues, ahead of the August 3 deadline for bid submissions.

“Since the bid documents were released, we have received about 275 questions from the various short-listed bidders… a pre-bid meeting will be held at 8 am on Monday, 28 June [2021] with all nine of the bidders who are from various parts of the world and notice has gone out to this effect,” Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill told the Sunday Stabroek when contacted for an update.