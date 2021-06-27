Business soaring for balloon décor company

Ludic Balloon Events, only established in February this year, is becoming the go-to business for special occasions with its signature, impeccable balloon décor.

Despite the company’s recent start up, its owner, Jesús Lamazon, has almost a decade of experience in event decor.

Lamazon was employed at Zoon as Sales and Marketing Manager and every year during the Black Friday sale, he created the decor. Scotia Bank has contracted Lamazon every year for the past nine years to do the decor at Christmas time at all of its locations.