South Korea’s customs service consulting on GRA modernisation

On June 4, 2021, in keeping with an aid agreement between the Korea Customs Service (KCS) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), a delegation of six consultants from KCS visited the GRA and began consultations for the modernisation of the Guyana Customs Administration.

A release from the GRA today said that the 50-day visit to Guyana is part of an effort to strengthen cooperation between GRA and KCS, and conclude with the presentation of a final report which will recommend a future model for the Guyana Customs.

During the visit, the release said that the project team will introduce UNI-PASS, the Republic of Korea’s e-customs clearance system and hold seminars on South Korea’s Customs Administration to share its experience and know-how.

The release added that the two countries expect that the consulting project which is expected to be for a duration of eight months will bring shifts in Guyana Customs administration in various fields, including risk management, cargo management and item classification, and contribute to the automation of Guyana’s Customs administration.