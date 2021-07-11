Drainage authority seeking six engineers

In the aftermath of the flooding that swamped the country and overwhelmed drainage infrastructure, the NDIA has advertised for six engineers.

In a notice in today’s Sunday Stabroek, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is seeking to hire a geotechnical engineer, a structural engineer, a hydraulic engineer, two civil engineers and an electrical engineer.

Interested applicants can visit the NDIA’s Human Resource Department at LBI or the Ministry of Agriculture’s website from July 15th for the job descriptions/specifications.

Applications have to be submitted no later than July 30th, 2021.