Edward Jarvis finds positives in life’s challenges

Throughout his life, longtime educator and administrator Edward Jarvis has been met with a lot of adversity that could have left him bitter, such as losing his vision, divorce and the death of a son. But through it all, Jarvis, 66, has found strength in his faith. “We were taught that God is in control and whatever we experience it is part of our destiny. I was able to accept those things. I think the more we attempt to fight against our destiny, the more miserable we become. When good things are coming to our lives we don’t complain.”

Because of many bad experiences, he said, he should be filled with a lot of hate. “I decided to take that energy that I would have put into hate and focus on academics. That worked. When I reached the gate at UG, I left all my baggage outside and focused only on what I had to do there.”

Jarvis was born at Mabaruma, which had the nearest hospital to his home in Waini, and grew up at Santa Rosa, Moruca, where he began an education journey that has taken him to the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) and the University of Guyana (UG).