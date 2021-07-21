One funeral for young Trinidad couple who died in crash

(Trinidad Express) Almost a week after couple Andre Ross and Raenne Nayan died in a car crash, they will be given their final farewell and rites together.

One funeral service for Ross, 22, and Nayan, 22, is being arranged by their families for Friday.

The couple was killed in a car crash on Saturday when Ross’ newly bought Honda Civic lost control and collided with a Toyota Fortuna at Ms Ring Road, Debe.

Autopsies at the San Fernando mortuary on Monday found that they died from internal bleeding, shock, and haemorrhage.

Ross, of Mafeking, Rio Claro, was an entrepreneur and self-taught photographer who had established a banana bread venture and a photography business.

In June, Ross was featured in the I Believe in Success Foundation online magazine where he spoke of his challenges in the business world and his drive for success.

The graduate in the field of journalism from the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (CoSTAATT), told the magazine writer that he taught himself photography using YouTube Videos and with the assistance of colleagues in the field.

Nayan was an honours graduate in Art from the University of the West Indies, who started a job two months ago as an On-The-Job trainee teacher at Clarke Road Hindu Primary School.

She and twin sister, Liane, were past pupils of Naparima Girls’ High School and they had made plans for their 23rd birthday on July 30.