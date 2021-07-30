President tours Amazonia Mall

President Irfaan Ali today called the opening of the Amazonia Mall in Providence, East Bank Demerara another crowning achievement for former Guyana and West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan.

According to a release from the Office of the President, he said that the mall will add to the development of the East Bank and will serve the needs of the surrounding communities.

After the official launch, the President was given a tour of the building by Sarwan and he also interacted with many of the business owners and special invitees.

Sarwan, who said that the vision of the mall started a decade ago, promised to operate it at a high standard, the release said.

The Mall has 25 stores, a food court with eight food vendors, including franchises such as KFC and Pizza Hut, the RS 53 Resto-bar and Lounge, and a Caribbean Cinemas.

The movie theatre is equipped with six screens and a seating capacity of almost 1000, the release said.