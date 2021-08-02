Trinidad getting closer to 200,000 fully vaccinated

(Trinidad Guardian) Currently, some 195,070 people in the country are fully vaccinated, having received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine—either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca—inching closer to the 200,000 mark.

That’s according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, issued at 4 pm on Sunday 1st August 2021.

In addition, some 392,650 people have received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Sunday, the Ministry’s update reports.

These increased vaccination figures were announced as Tobago is seeing a spike in the number of its coronavirus infections, and the authorities search for new ways to reduce vaccine hesitancy in this country, at a time when several countries around the world are battling the deadly Delta variant.

However, the increasing vaccination figures were marred by news of an uptick in the national COVID-19 death toll.

In its update for Sunday 1st August 2021, the Ministry also reports another seven deaths to COVID-19, noting that these latest deaths have pushed up the national death toll to 1,084 lives lost.

And another 119 people have tested positive for the disease, based on samples taken between July 28th and 31st, 2021. The Ministry confirms that there are 5,905 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as at 4 pm on Sunday.

The Health Ministry also notes in its update:

● 314 persons are still hospitalised for COVID-19; up from 311 patients on Saturday.

● 5,390 persons are in home self-isolation; up from 5,298 patients on Saturday.

● 172 persons are in State quarantine facilities; down from 174 patients on Saturday.

● 82 patients are still recovering in step/down facilities; down from 88 patients on Saturday.