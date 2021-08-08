Michael Parris still waiting for chance to help others live Olympic dreams

A dark horse in the run up to the 1980 Moscow Summer, boxer Michael Anthony Parris, now 63, emerged as Guyana’s only Olympic medalist—an honour that he holds to date, although he would like to see that change.

Speaking about his life after he returned from Moscow, Parris says even though he was a winner he felt at a loss at times as no one approached him about training, coaching or mentoring other young athletes although he had—and still has—much to share.

“I don’t think I was treated too nice,” he says.

“I always say, you got an Olympic champion. You are supposed to guide him to encourage aspiring sports people in your country so they would want to become an Olympic medalist like me and not only in boxing but in other sports. You just don’t leave your champion just like that on his own and only when is Olympics time you check on Parris. No,” he told Stabroek Weekend in an interview. “After 41 years and still no more medalist? I would have been most happy if someone could have brought home another medal or medals.”