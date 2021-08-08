Retired engineer Hubert George preserving Guyanese folk songs through classical guitar arrangements

US-based Guyanese and classical guitarist Hubert George is on a mission to preserve Guyanese folk songs through classical solo-guitar arrangements. His guitar playing, which began as a hobby in the 1970s, has become complex and the classical music enthusiast has gone to great lengths to have the songs available to all through sheet music.

On George’s website (guyanesefolksongs.com), he has made available approximately 100 arrangements, which he was able to compose through the compilation and transcription of late musician and educator Lynette Dolphin. “…There are indeed many more than the 100, but she had to select a limited number of the most frequently requested ones for the publication,” George pointed out. “Also, quite notably, many indigenous Amerindian folk songs are missing. I understand that Rohan Sagar, a noted Guyanese ethnomusico-logist, is currently making steps at filling this gap.”